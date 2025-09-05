Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises as Trump Lowers Tariffs on Japan Automobiles
13:03 JST, September 5, 2025
TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order to lower tariffs on Japanese automobile shipments and other products.
The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.73% to 42,890.85 by the midday break.
The index crossed the 43,000 level for the first time since August 25 soon after the opening, but it gave up some gains as investors sold stocks to book profits, strategists said.
The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.35% to 3,091.08.
“Investors welcomed the news about Trump’s order to lower tariffs on Japan’s exports, but the gains at the open were too much,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Toyota Motor 7203.T and Honda Motor 7267.T rose 0.5% and 0.75%, respectively.
Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T gaining 2.54% and 0.07%, respectively.
Daiwa Securities’ Hosoi said the Nikkei could touch the 44,000 level next week, as sentiment was boosted by the lower tariffs on Japanese products.
The index is also seen rebounding as it fell below its 25-day moving average earlier this week, Hosoi said.
The Nikkei hit a record high in August and traded above the 25-day moving average, a key support level in technical analysis, for most of the month.
Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 57% rose and 37% fell, and 4% traded flat.
