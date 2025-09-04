Hot word :

Afghan Quakes Death Toll Jumps to 2,205, Taliban Administration Says

A boy stands in front of a house after a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, at Lulam village, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

Reuters

20:21 JST, September 4, 2025

KABUL (Reuters) — At least 2,205 people have been killed in two earthquakes that hit Afghanistan since the weekend, the deputy spokesperson for the country’s Taliban administration said in a post on X on Thursday.

