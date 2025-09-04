Afghan Quakes Death Toll Jumps to 2,205, Taliban Administration Says
KABUL (Reuters) — At least 2,205 people have been killed in two earthquakes that hit Afghanistan since the weekend, the deputy spokesperson for the country’s Taliban administration said in a post on X on Thursday.
