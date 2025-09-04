North Korea’s Kim and South Korean Parliament Speaker Shake Hands in Beijing
13:15 JST, September 4, 2025
SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands with the speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly, Woo Won-shik, in Beijing on Wednesday, Woo’s office said.
The pair shook hands before the start of a military parade they were attending in China to celebrate the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two, his office said in a statement. Woo was representing South Korea at the event.
Along with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Woo has called for the resumption of dialogue between Seoul and Pyongyang after a period of particularly strained ties.
North Korea has so far rebuffed overtures from Seoul and said it was not interested in talking to South Korea.
In 2018, Woo met Kim when then South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Kim.
On Wednesday, Woo told Kim that it had been seven years since they last met, but Kim did not say anything other than “yes”, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing observers.
Woo also met President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, and the Russian leader asked him if there was any message that he could relay to Kim, Woo’s office said.
Woo responded by saying that it was “very important” now to build peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite difficult circumstances.
Before leaving for Beijing, Woo had said it was unclear if he would be able to meet Kim, but that if he did he would like to discuss how to build peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Several South Korean lawmakers, including a veteran politician who facilitated inter-Korean talks in the past, accompanied Woo in Beijing.
But, those lawmakers did not contact North Korean officials who also attended event, Yonhap said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
V of K-Pop Sensation BTS Thrills Fans with First Pitch at Dodgers Game and Meets Shohei Ohtani
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Automakers Rise on Weaker Yen (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips from Record High as Investors Weigh Wall Street Lull (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Record High as Yen Weakens, Economy Shows Resilience
-
Mercedes-Benz Offloads Nissan Stake for $325 Million, Source Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities