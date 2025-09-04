Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rebounds as Tech Shares Mirror Wall Street Peers
12:28 JST, September 4, 2025
TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday from a nearly one-month low in the previous session, as domestic tech shares led the rally following overnight gains among U.S. peers.
The Nikkei .N225 was up 1.2% at 42,456.16, as of the midday trading recess, following the index’s lowest close since August 8 in the previous session.
Circuitry- and optical cable-maker Fujikura 5803.T jumped 6.8% to become the Nikkei’s top-performing stock, followed by a 3.8% advance for chip-testing equipment-maker Advantest 6857.T and a 3.8% rise in AI-focused start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T.
The broader Topix .TOPX climbed a more modest 0.8% to 3,073.20.
Overnight, the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq Composite .IXIC advanced more than 1%, rebounding strongly from a 0.8% slide in the previous session.
Global equities were rattled this week by a sharp rise in long-term bond yields on worries about deteriorating fiscal health in major economies from the U.S. to France, Britain and Japan. Markets calmed overnight though after soft U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month.
Rather than signaling a bearish shift in equity markets, “it would be reasonable to see this adjustment as a buying opportunity,” particularly for Japanese stocks, J.P. Morgan strategists wrote in a client note.
Compared with the U.S. and elsewhere, Japanese stocks are supported by “few concerns regarding valuation, low holdings by speculators and the effects of yen depreciation,” they said.
Other notable gainers on Thursday included heavily weighted Uniqlo chain owner Fast Retailing 9983.T, up 2.4%, Sony Group 6758.T, up 2.7%, and Toyota Motor 7203.T, which climbed 1.4%.
The standout decliner was Nidec 6594.T, which tumbled more than 18% after the electric motor maker revealed improper accounting at the firm.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
V of K-Pop Sensation BTS Thrills Fans with First Pitch at Dodgers Game and Meets Shohei Ohtani
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Automakers Rise on Weaker Yen (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips from Record High as Investors Weigh Wall Street Lull (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Record High as Yen Weakens, Economy Shows Resilience
-
Mercedes-Benz Offloads Nissan Stake for $325 Million, Source Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities