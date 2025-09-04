Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rebounds as Tech Shares Mirror Wall Street Peers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday from a nearly one-month low in the previous session, as domestic tech shares led the rally following overnight gains among U.S. peers.

The Nikkei .N225 was up 1.2% at 42,456.16, as of the midday trading recess, following the index’s lowest close since August 8 in the previous session.

Circuitry- and optical cable-maker Fujikura 5803.T jumped 6.8% to become the Nikkei’s top-performing stock, followed by a 3.8% advance for chip-testing equipment-maker Advantest 6857.T and a 3.8% rise in AI-focused start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T.

The broader Topix .TOPX climbed a more modest 0.8% to 3,073.20.

Overnight, the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq Composite .IXIC advanced more than 1%, rebounding strongly from a 0.8% slide in the previous session.

Global equities were rattled this week by a sharp rise in long-term bond yields on worries about deteriorating fiscal health in major economies from the U.S. to France, Britain and Japan. Markets calmed overnight though after soft U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this month.

Rather than signaling a bearish shift in equity markets, “it would be reasonable to see this adjustment as a buying opportunity,” particularly for Japanese stocks, J.P. Morgan strategists wrote in a client note.

Compared with the U.S. and elsewhere, Japanese stocks are supported by “few concerns regarding valuation, low holdings by speculators and the effects of yen depreciation,” they said.

Other notable gainers on Thursday included heavily weighted Uniqlo chain owner Fast Retailing 9983.T, up 2.4%, Sony Group 6758.T, up 2.7%, and Toyota Motor 7203.T, which climbed 1.4%.

The standout decliner was Nidec 6594.T, which tumbled more than 18% after the electric motor maker revealed improper accounting at the firm.