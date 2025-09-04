Nippon Steel Settles Disputes with USW, Cliffs over U.S. Steel Deal
10:33 JST, September 4, 2025
Sept 3 (Reuters) – Nippon Steel 5401.T said on Wednesday it has resolved all legal disputes with the United Steelworkers union and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs CLF.N tied to its $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel, which closed in June.
The settlement includes the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Nippon Steel, its North America unit and U.S. Steel against USW President David McCall, as well as the withdrawal of an unfair labor practice charge the union had filed against U.S. Steel with the National Labor Relations Board.
The companies also dropped claims involving Cleveland-Cliffs and its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, who had opposed the deal.
Nippon and U.S. Steel had accused Cleveland-Cliffs, its CEO Lourenco Goncalves and United Steelworkers President David McCall of trying to block the deal.
The union had also filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging U.S. Steel intimidated workers and sought to suppress opposition to the sale.
The buyout, announced in late 2023 and completed on June 18, 2025, faced months of political scrutiny and union resistance over foreign ownership of a storied American steelmaker.
Nippon said no financial compensation was exchanged as part of these settlements. The parties added they remain focused on steelmaking operations and collective bargaining.
