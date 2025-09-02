Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains, Led by Department Stores on Sales Reports
12:20 JST, September 2, 2025
TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged higher on Tuesday after a two-session slide, led higher by department store shares after relatively strong monthly sales.
The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 rose 0.3% to 42,292.88 at the midday break. The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.5%.
Takashimaya 8233.T and a unit of J.Front Retailing 3086.T posted preliminary same-store sales figures for August on Monday that showed the first year-on-year rise since February.
Takashimaya shares gained 2.4%, while J.Front advanced almost 2.8%. Isetan Mitsukoshi 3099.T, which narrowed its monthly sales decline, added 3.5%.
There were 171 advancers on the Nikkei against 51 decliners.
The largest percentage gainers on the index were Mitsui Mining and Smelting 5706.T, which added 5.6%, followed by beermaker Kirin Holdings 2503.T, which rose 5.3%.
The largest losers on the index were online retailer Mercari 4385.T, which lost 4%, followed by Muji-brand retailer Ryohin Keikaku 7453.T, which shed 2.4%.
