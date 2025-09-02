Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains, Led by Department Stores on Sales Reports

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

12:20 JST, September 2, 2025

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged higher on Tuesday after a two-session slide, led higher by department store shares after relatively strong monthly sales.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 rose 0.3% to 42,292.88 at the midday break. The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.5%.

Takashimaya 8233.T and a unit of J.Front Retailing 3086.T posted preliminary same-store sales figures for August on Monday that showed the first year-on-year rise since February.

Takashimaya shares gained 2.4%, while J.Front advanced almost 2.8%. Isetan Mitsukoshi 3099.T, which narrowed its monthly sales decline, added 3.5%.

There were 171 advancers on the Nikkei against 51 decliners.

The largest percentage gainers on the index were Mitsui Mining and Smelting 5706.T, which added 5.6%, followed by beermaker Kirin Holdings 2503.T, which rose 5.3%.

The largest losers on the index were online retailer Mercari 4385.T, which lost 4%, followed by Muji-brand retailer Ryohin Keikaku 7453.T, which shed 2.4%.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING