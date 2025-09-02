Aid Flotilla for Gaza Departs Barcelona After Stormy Weather Turnaround
10:20 JST, September 2, 2025
MADRID — A flotilla of dozens of boats loaded with aid for Gaza departed Barcelona port on Monday evening after stormy weather forced them to return to port earlier, Reuters footage showed.
Some of the boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission blew their horns as they left the port.
“Free, free Palestine,” shouted some activists at the port.
Pro-Palestinian activists including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are on the flotilla of several dozen boats that is aiming to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver food and humanitarian supplies to the enclave, which has been devastated by nearly two years of war.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
V of K-Pop Sensation BTS Thrills Fans with First Pitch at Dodgers Game and Meets Shohei Ohtani
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High as Automakers Rise on Weaker Yen (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips from Record High as Investors Weigh Wall Street Lull (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High on Easing US Tariff Worries, Domestic Firms’ Outlook (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at Record High as Yen Weakens, Economy Shows Resilience
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities