Taiwan’s Yageo Expects to Clear Japan’s National Security Review for $740 Million Shibaura Buyout

Reuters
Yageo’s logo is seen at the entrance of its factory in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 6, 2025.

15:22 JST, August 28, 2025

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Taiwanese components maker Yageo 2327.TW said on Wednesday it expects to obtain Japan’s national security clearance for its proposed $740 million buyout of Shibaura Electronics 6957.T, a major step forward for the rare foreign unsolicited overture.

Yageo has concluded discussions with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on the proposed conditions for the buyout, the company said.

Based on these developments, Yageo will make all required regulatory document submissions on Wednesday and expects to gain approval “no later than September 10,” it added.

