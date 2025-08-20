Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls a 2nd Day, Led Lower by Chip Shares

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

12:30 JST, August 20, 2025

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average slid for a second day on Wednesday, coming off of record highs and dragged lower by chip-related companies.

SoftBank Group 9984.T plunged 8.29% while Advantest 6857.T, a maker of chip-testing equipment, lost 5.4%.

The losses came after tech-heavy Nasdaq sank in U.S. trading overnight, with Nvidia NVDA.O sliding 3.5%, the biggest drop in nearly four months.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 lost 1.1% to 43,047.25 in early trading. The broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.2%.

There were 130 advancers on the Nikkei index against 92 decliners.

The Nikkei will likely ease off recent record highs toward year-end, according to strategists in a Reuters poll.

The index on Tuesday surpassed last week’s previous intraday record to touch 43,876.42. It is forecast to slip back to 42,000 at the end of December, according to the median estimate of 18 analysts polled August 8-18.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING