SoftBank to Invest $2 Billion in Intel to Become a Top-10 Shareholder
10:34 JST, August 19, 2025
Aug 18 (Reuters) – SoftBank Group 9984.T is taking a $2 billion equity stake in Intel INTC.O, the two companies said on Monday, amid a ramp-up in efforts to provide financial support to the struggling U.S. chipmaker.
The Japanese investment company will pay $23 per share for Intel common stock, they said in a joint statement. SoftBank would become the sixth largest investor in Intel, according to LSEG data.
SoftBank’s investment will come via a primary issuance of common stock by Intel, and, based on the U.S. company’s market capitalisation at close of trading on Monday, would represent an equity stake of just under 2%, an Intel spokesperson said.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday that the U.S. government is in talks to take a 10% stake in Intel. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump called for the resignation of the company’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan earlier this month.
Media reports had said last week that the U.S. government may buy a stake in Intel, after a meeting between Tan and Trump that was sparked by the U.S. president’s demand for the Intel chief’s resignation over his ties to Chinese firms.
SoftBank declined to provide more details on the Intel investment when asked to comment by Reuters.
It would be the latest in the Japanese company’s run of mammoth investment announcements in 2025, which include committing $30 billion to ChatGPT maker OpenAI as well as leading the financing for Stargate, a $500 billion data center project in the U.S.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Soars to One-Year Peak on Trade Deal; Bonds Slide
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as Traders Lock in Gains after US Trade Deal Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains as BOJ Policy Decision Lacks Surprises (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High on Easing US Tariff Worries, Domestic Firms’ Outlook (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But Also Say 15% Reciprocal Tariff ‘By No Means Low’
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan That Lowers Threatened Tariff to 15%
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher