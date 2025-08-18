Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High, Fast Retailing Leads Gains
10:04 JST, August 18, 2025
TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a record high on Monday, tracking the Dow Jones’s higher finish last week, with Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing leading the gains.
The Nikkei rose 0.6% to 43,628.21 as of 0015 GMT.
The broader Topix also scaled a record peak, gaining 0.4% to 3,120.15.
The blue-chip Dow Jones ended higher after hitting an intraday record high on Friday, as UnitedHealth’s shares jumped after Berkshire Hathaway raised its stake.
However, other Wall Street indexes slipped, as mixed data clouded the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy move.
Fast Retailing rose 1.38% to lend the biggest boost to the Nikkei.
Technology heavyweights weighed on the Nikkei, with SoftBank Group and Sony Group falling 0.42% each.
