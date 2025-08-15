Trump Told Norwegian Minister He Wants Nobel Prize, Newspaper Says
15:19 JST, August 15, 2025
OSLO (Reuters) — When U.S. President Donald Trump called Norway’s finance minister last month to discuss tariffs, he also told him he wanted the Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday.
Several countries including Israel, Pakistan and Cambodia have nominated Trump for brokering peace agreements or ceasefires, and he has said he deserves the Norwegian-bestowed accolade that four White House predecessors received.
Out of the blue, while Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called, Dagens Naeringsliv reported, citing unnamed sources.
He wanted the Nobel Prize — and to discuss tariffs.
