Japan’s Nikkei Tops 43,000 for First Time Ever, Extends Rally to Sixth Session

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

11:42 JST, August 13, 2025

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose above 43,000 for the first time on Wednesday, with the broader Topix index also marking a fresh all-time high, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains and extending the rally into a sixth straight session.

The Nikkei (.N225), opens new tab gained as much as 1.4% by 0140 GMT to touch a record 43,309.62 and extend its winning run to 7.5% since August 4. Monday of this week was a national holiday in Japan.

