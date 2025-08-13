Japan’s Nikkei Tops 43,000 for First Time Ever, Extends Rally to Sixth Session

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose above 43,000 for the first time on Wednesday, with the broader Topix index also marking a fresh all-time high, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains and extending the rally into a sixth straight session.

The Nikkei (.N225), opens new tab gained as much as 1.4% by 0140 GMT to touch a record 43,309.62 and extend its winning run to 7.5% since August 4. Monday of this week was a national holiday in Japan.