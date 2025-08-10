North Korea Starts Dismantling Some Border Loudspeakers, South Korea Says
10:09 JST, August 10, 2025
SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) – South Korea’s military said on Saturday it had detected North Korean military dismantling some propaganda loudspeakers aimed at the South in parts of the border area, following similar moves by the South.
This is the first time Seoul has made such a statement since President Lee Jae Myung became president two months ago and South Korea began dismantling its own speakers.
The military said further confirmation was needed on whether the dismantling was taking place across all areas, adding it would continue monitoring related activities.
Seeking to ease tensions with Pyongyang, Lee’s liberal government, which replaced a conservative one, switched off propaganda broadcasts criticising the North Korean regime soon after Lee took office.
On Monday, South Korean authorities began removing loudspeakers blaring anti-North Korea broadcasts along the country’s border, as Lee revives stalled dialogue between the longtime arch-rivals.
The countries remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, and relations have deteriorated in the last few years.
Cross-border propaganda broadcasts through loudspeakers have been used by both sides as relations between South and North Korea have ebbed and flowed over the years.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Soars to One-Year Peak on Trade Deal; Bonds Slide
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as Traders Lock in Gains after US Trade Deal Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Gains as BOJ Policy Decision Lacks Surprises (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Japanese Shares Sluggish as Trade Impasse, Election Weigh on Sentiment (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030