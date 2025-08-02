Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts
10:46 JST, August 2, 2025
JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara Province erupted on Friday, spewing a more than 10 kilometre (6.21 miles) high ash column, the country’s volcanology agency said.
The volcano had experienced a number of eruptions in recent months, including an eruption in early July where it belched an 18 kilometre volcanic ash, causing flight disruptions to and from the nearby resort island of Bali.
The volcanology agency on Friday warned people to clear a 6-7 kilometre area from the crater and to be cautious of mudflow risks in case of heavy rainfall.
Photos shared by the agency showed a dramatic scene of volcanic lightning flashing over the volcano and the ash column reflecting the red colour of the lava flowing down the mountain’s slopes.
