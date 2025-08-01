Nintendo Reports Robust Early Sales of Switch 2, Keeps Full-Year Forecast
16:46 JST, August 1, 2025
TOKYO (Reuters) — Nintendo sold more than 6 million units of the Switch 2 in the seven weeks following its June launch, the gaming company said on Friday, pointing to strong early demand.
The successor to the hit home-portable Switch went on sale in the midst of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war, testing Nintendo’s supply chain management.
“The 6 million units sold are a testament to the incredible pent-up demand for an update of the first Switch,” said Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy.
The company provided the early sales volumes in an earnings update and said it was keeping its forecast of selling 15 million Switch 2 units in the financial year ending March 2026.
Kyoto-based Nintendo said operating profit grew 4% to ¥56.9 billion ($378 million) in the April-June quarter, beating analysts’ estimates.
It said U.S. tariff measures and other changes in the market environment had no significant impact on its current earnings forecast.
The Switch 2 was launched on June 5 with titles including “Mario Kart World” and upgraded “The Legend of Zelda” series with better graphics.
Nintendo sold 8.67 million Switch 2 software units during the quarter with “Mario Kart World” frequently bundled with the device.
“Donkey Kong Bananza” was released on July 17 and has a score of 92 out of 100 on reviews aggregator Metacritic, indicating universal acclaim.
“Nintendo must use the momentum and the absence of blockbuster GTA 6 this year to carry the Switch 2 through to the holidays,” said Toto of Kantan Games.
“Grand Theft Auto VI” was slated to launch this year and was expected to provide a boost to consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 but its release has been delayed to 2026.
Nintendo’s shares closed down 0.75% ahead of earnings and have gained roughly a third this year.
