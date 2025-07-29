Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Dutch Summon Israeli Ambassador, Impose Travel Ban on Ministers

Reuters file photo
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich walks to visit the Damascus Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City, as Israelis mark Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem May 26, 2025.

Reuters

15:28 JST, July 29, 2025

AMSTERDAM, July 29 (Reuters) – The Dutch government will summon Israel’s ambassador to the Netherlands to denounce the “unbearable and indefensable” situation in Gaza and has imposed travel bans on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers, it said in a letter published late on Monday.

Israeli government ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will no longer be allowed to enter the Netherlands, which accuses them of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians and calling for an “ethnic cleansing” of the Gaza strip.

The Dutch decision follows similar moves last month by Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway.

The government said it supported the EU’s recommendation to curb Israeli access to its flagship research funding programme and said it would press for European trade sanctions if Israel was found to be in breach of its agreement with the European Union on increasing aid supplies.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING