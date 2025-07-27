North Korea’s Kim Vows to Win Anti-US Battle Marking Korean War Anniversary
12:10 JST, July 27, 2025
SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country would achieve victory in “anti-imperalist, anti-U.S.” battles, as the country marked the anniversary of the Korean War armistice, state media reported on Sunday.
Kim “affirmed that our state and its people would surely achieve the great cause of building a rich country with a strong army and become honorable victors in the anti-imperialist, anti-U.S. showdown,” KCNA state news agency said, referring to his visit to a war museum on a previous day.
North Korea signed an armistice agreement with the United States and China on July 27, 1953, ending the fighting in the three-year war. U.S. generals signed the agreement representing the United Nations forces that backed South Korea.
North Korea calls July 27 “Victory Day” even though the armistice drew a border dividing the Korean peninsula roughly equally in area and restoring balance after the two sides had made major advances back and forth during the war.
South Korea does not mark the day with any major events.
North Korea is now fighting alongside Russia in the war in Ukraine. Thousands of North Korean troops were deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, while Pyongyang has also supplied Russia with munitions. It may deploy more troops in July or August, South Korea has said.
Kim also visited memorials honouring the veterans of the 1950-53 war including the Tower of Friendship remembering the Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers who fought with the North Koreans, and met soldiers in an artillery regiment to celebrate the day, state media KCNA said.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at over 11-Month High as US Stocks Rally Boosts Risk Appetite (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump to Put 25% Tariffs on Japan and South Korea, New Import Taxes on 12 Other Nations
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Soars to One-Year Peak on Trade Deal; Bonds Slide
-
The Suspension of Thailand’s Prime Minister over a Leaked Phone Call Stirs Familiar Turmoil
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns