South Korea Police Raid Offices of K-Pop Powerhouse HYBE over Share Probe
15:04 JST, July 24, 2025
SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) – South Korean police raided offices at the headquarters of K-pop agency HYBE on Thursday over allegations of unfair share trading involving the company chairman, a source familiar with the matter said.
The country’s financial regulator has referred the chairman of HYBE, Bang Si-hyuk, to prosecutors to investigate his activities during the company’s stock market listing, according to media reports.
Ahead of the 2020 IPO, Bang and three other executives were accused of having “deceived” investors into selling their shares to an investment company they controlled and eventually profited from share sales after the listing, media reported.
HYBE manages the global K-pop boy band BTS.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police declined to comment when asked about the raid.
HYBE referred to its previous statement that the company was fully cooperating with authorities including the police for “fact-finding efforts.”
“We will take the necessary time to thoroughly demonstrate that the IPO was carried out in full compliance with laws and regulations,” HYBE said.
Bang is HYBE’s founder and largest shareholder.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at over 11-Month High as US Stocks Rally Boosts Risk Appetite (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump to Put 25% Tariffs on Japan and South Korea, New Import Taxes on 12 Other Nations
-
The Suspension of Thailand’s Prime Minister over a Leaked Phone Call Stirs Familiar Turmoil
-
South Korea, Japan and US Conduct Air Drill as Defence Chiefs Meet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday