At Least 2 Thai Civilians Killed in Cambodian Shelling – Official
12:55 JST, July 24, 2025
BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) – At least two Thai civilians have been killed and two others injured by shelling from the Cambodian side on Thursday, a Thai district official told Reuters, as armed clashes broke out between the militaries of the Southeast Asian neighbours.
Some 40,000 civilians from 86 villages in Thailand have also been evacuated to safer locations, Sutthirot Charoenthanasak, district chief of Kabcheing in Surin province, told Reuters.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at over 11-Month High as US Stocks Rally Boosts Risk Appetite (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump to Put 25% Tariffs on Japan and South Korea, New Import Taxes on 12 Other Nations
-
The Suspension of Thailand’s Prime Minister over a Leaked Phone Call Stirs Familiar Turmoil
-
South Korea, Japan and US Conduct Air Drill as Defence Chiefs Meet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday