At Least 2 Thai Civilians Killed in Cambodian Shelling – Official

Reuters

People ride a two-wheeler past the Royal Embassy of Cambodia, after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Cambodia and said it would expel Cambodia’s ambassador, following a landmine incident that injured Thai soldiers and recent clashes along the disputed border between the two countries, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 24, 2025.

BANGKOK, July 24 (Reuters) – At least two Thai civilians have been killed and two others injured by shelling from the Cambodian side on Thursday, a Thai district official told Reuters, as armed clashes broke out between the militaries of the Southeast Asian neighbours.

Some 40,000 civilians from 86 villages in Thailand have also been evacuated to safer locations, Sutthirot Charoenthanasak, district chief of Kabcheing in Surin province, told Reuters.