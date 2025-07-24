Cambodia’s Influential Former Premier Says 2 Provinces Hit by Thai Military Shelling
12:11 JST, July 24, 2025
PHNOM PENH, July 24 (Reuters) – Cambodia’s influential former premier Hun Sen said on Tuesday that two Cambodian provinces had come under shelling from Thailand’s military.
In a post on his Facebook page, Hun Sen, who led Cambodia for nearly four decades, called for calm and urged Cambodians to place their trust in the Cambodian armed forces and government.
