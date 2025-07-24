Hot word :

Cambodia’s Influential Former Premier Says 2 Provinces Hit by Thai Military Shelling

Reuters file photo
A view of the closed Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint on a Thailand-Cambodia border town of Aranyaprathet district on June 26, 2025.

Reuters

12:11 JST, July 24, 2025

PHNOM PENH, July 24 (Reuters) – Cambodia’s influential former premier Hun Sen said on Tuesday that two Cambodian provinces had come under shelling from Thailand’s military.

In a post on his Facebook page, Hun Sen, who led Cambodia for nearly four decades, called for calm and urged Cambodians to place their trust in the Cambodian armed forces and government.

