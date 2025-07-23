Hot word :

US Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached in Microsoft Sharepoint Hack, Bloomberg News Reports

Reuters file photo
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 9, 2025.

Reuters

12:31 JST, July 23, 2025

July 22 (Reuters) – U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration was among those breached by a hack of Microsoft’s MSFT.OSharePoint document management software, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg reported that no sensitive or classified information is known to have been compromised in the attack on the National Nuclear Security Administration, the agency responsible for maintaining and designing the nation’s cache of nuclear weapons.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The U.S. Energy Department, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to request for comments from Reuters.

