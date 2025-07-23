US Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached in Microsoft Sharepoint Hack, Bloomberg News Reports
12:31 JST, July 23, 2025
July 22 (Reuters) – U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration was among those breached by a hack of Microsoft’s MSFT.OSharePoint document management software, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
Bloomberg reported that no sensitive or classified information is known to have been compromised in the attack on the National Nuclear Security Administration, the agency responsible for maintaining and designing the nation’s cache of nuclear weapons.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
The U.S. Energy Department, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to request for comments from Reuters.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at over 11-Month High as US Stocks Rally Boosts Risk Appetite (UPDATE 1)
-
Trump to Put 25% Tariffs on Japan and South Korea, New Import Taxes on 12 Other Nations
-
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff (UPDATE 1)
-
The Suspension of Thailand’s Prime Minister over a Leaked Phone Call Stirs Familiar Turmoil
-
South Korea, Japan and US Conduct Air Drill as Defence Chiefs Meet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert