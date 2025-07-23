Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff
Reuters
8:23 JST, July 23, 2025
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a trade deal with Japan that he said will result in Japan investing $550 billion into the United States and paying a 15% reciprocal tariff.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump added that Japan will open to trade, including cars, trucks, rice and certain agricultural products.
