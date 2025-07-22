Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises as Investors Digest Election Results

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average climbed on Tuesday, as investors returning from an extended holiday weekend reacted positively to the outcome of the upper house election, which aligned with market expectations.

As of 0023 GMT, the Nikkei was up 1.1% at 40,241.61. The broader Topix rose 0.78% to 2,856.49.

Japan’s ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election on Sunday, further weakening Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s grip on power even as he vowed to remain party leader.

The election was closely monitored as Ishiba’s party also lost control of the more powerful lower house in elections last year and his Liberal Democratic Party was facing calls from opposition parties pledging to cut taxes.

“Investors bought stocks as the election outcome was in line with their expectations,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.

“And they thought the election outcome would not have much impact on Japan’s policy framework immediately, as Ishiba said he has no plans to expand his coalition.”

Shares of technology investor SoftBank Group jumped 4%, making them the largest contributor to the Nikkei’s gains. Chip-related Advantest and Tokyo Electron rose 2.24% and 0.95%, respectively.

Heavy machinery maker Mitsubishi Heavy Industries jumped 5.4% to become the top percentage gainer in the Nikkei.

Medical equipment maker Olympus fell 2%, becoming the biggest drag in the Nikkei.