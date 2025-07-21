Ukraine Sends Russia an Offer to Hold Talks This Week, Zelenskiy Says

Reuters
11:29 JST, July 21, 2025
KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Kyiv has sent Moscow an offer to hold another round of talks this week.
In his evening address to the nation, Zelenskiy said the pace of negotiations should be increased and “everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire”.
