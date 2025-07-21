Ukraine Sends Russia an Offer to Hold Talks This Week, Zelenskiy Says

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint press statement with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the first day of the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), on plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, July 10, 2025.

KYIV, July 19 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Kyiv has sent Moscow an offer to hold another round of talks this week.

In his evening address to the nation, Zelenskiy said the pace of negotiations should be increased and “everything should be done to achieve a ceasefire”.