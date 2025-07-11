South Korea, Japan and US Conduct Air Drill as Defence Chiefs Meet

Reuters

Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and South Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoonjoo arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) – South Korea, Japan and the United States conducted a joint air drill on Friday involving a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber and fighter jets of the three allies over international waters, the South’s defence ministry said.

It was the first time this year that a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber was deployed to the Korean Peninsula for a drill, conducted to improve deterrence against North Korea’s increasing nuclear and missile threats, it said.

The three countries’ defence chiefs also held an annual meeting in Seoul on Friday, where they recognised the importance of close trilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges posed by North Korea, in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“We’re illuminating a future path together, a path where partnerships can evolve through persistent and regular engagement from building capacity to really sharing responsibility,” U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine said in opening remarks before the meeting.

“(North Korea) and China are undergoing an unprecedented military build-up with a clear and unambiguous intent to move forward with their own agendas. We need to be mindful of that,” Caine said.

The three countries have boosted security cooperation in recent years, as tensions have increased stemming from North Korea’s military developments and Pyongyang’s deepening military ties with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s scheduled visit to North Korea starting on Friday is the latest high-level meeting between the two countries amid a dramatic upgrading of their strategic cooperation that now includes a mutual defence pact.

Russian news agency RIA reported that the Russian foreign ministry is looking into when North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un might visit Russia although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said there were no immediate plans for a visit by either of the leaders from the two countries.

Caine, South Korea’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Kim Myung-soo and Japanese Chief of Staff Yoshihide Yoshida “discussed the deployment” of North Korean troops to Russia, their joint statement said.

South Korean intelligence service has said North Korea may be preparing to deploy additional troops in July or August, after sending more than 10,000 soldiers to fight with Russia in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea has agreed to dispatch 6,000 military engineers and builders for reconstruction in Russia’s conflict-hit Kursk region.