Trump Says U.S. Will Send More Weapons to Ukraine

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters / File photo

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands as they attend a meeting on the sidelines of NATO summit in The Hague on June 25.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had ordered an expansion of contacts with the United States to ensure “critical deliveries” of military supplies, primarily air defence.

Today, I instructed the minister of defence and the commander in chief to intensify all contacts with the American side, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would send more weapons to Ukraine.

We currently have all the necessary political statements and decisions and me must implement them as quickly as possible to protect our people and positions … These are critical deliveries that mean saving lives and protecting Ukrainian cities and villages.