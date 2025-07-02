Trump Says He Won’t Extend July 9 Trade Deadline, Expresses Doubt on Japan Deal
11:00 JST, July 2, 2025
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was not thinking of extending the July 9 deadline for countries to negotiate trade deals with the U.S., and continued to express doubt that an agreement could be reached with Japan.
“We’ve dealt with Japan. I’m not sure we’re going to make a deal. I doubt it,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from a trip to Florida.
Trump suggested he could impose a tariff of “30% or 35% or whatever the number is that we determine” on imports from Japan – well above the 24% tariff rate he announced on April 2 and then later paused.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Shooter Kills At Least Nine in Attack on Austrian School, Mayor Says
-
North Korea Fired Multiple-launch Rockets from Near Pyongyang, South Korea Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits 4-Month High on Wall Street’s Lead; BOJ Lifts Banks(UPDATE 1)
-
Air India Passenger Plane with 244 Aboard Crashes in India’s Northwestern Ahmedabad City
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tariff-Free Rice to Be Auctioned Off 3 Months Early, as Japan Seeks to Tame High Prices for the Staple
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan Eyes Hosting Major International Standards Conference in 2029; Govt Making Plans to Host IEC Event in Yokohama
-
Japan’s Average Rice Price Falls for 2nd Straight Week
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert