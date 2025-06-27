Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends at 6-Month High, Tracking Wall Street Rally
17:33 JST, June 27, 2025
TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a six-month high on Friday, as technology stocks tracked Wall Street’s robust finish overnight.
The Nikkei jumped 1.43% to 40,150.79, its highest closing level since December 27. The index rose 4.6% for the week, its sharpest weekly gain since the week of September 23, 2024.
The broader Topix rose 1.28% to 2,840.54, gaining 2.5% for the week.
“Investors finally became willing to make long positions on U.S. stocks, underpinned by positive news around easing tensions in the Middle East and expectations for the interest rate cut,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager at GCI Asset Management.
“Japanese equities mirrored the U.S. trend, led by stocks which are popular among foreign investors.”
Overnight, Wall Street finished higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq just shy of record closing highs as the Israel-Iran ceasefire continued to hold and a raft of economic indicators appeared to support the case for the Federal Reserve lowering borrowing costs this year.
In Japan, technology stocks rose, with chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumping 4.3% to boost the Nikkei the most. Tech start-up investor SoftBank Group rose 2.54%.
Defense-related stocks Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rose 6.15% and 2.71%, respectively, on expectations of increased defense spending in Japan.
Bucking the trend, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 1.07%, weighing the most on the index, as investors booked profits from its more than 40% rise this month.
“Still, the rally on overall IT-related shares will continue. The market is just relocating their targets,” Ikeda said.
Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 72% rose, 24% fell and 2% traded flat.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Shooter Kills At Least Nine in Attack on Austrian School, Mayor Says
-
Liberal Lee Jae-Myung Projected to Win South Korea Election Overshadowed by Martial Law Crisis
-
North Korea Fired Multiple-launch Rockets from Near Pyongyang, South Korea Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower on Worries about US-China Trade Tension, Stronger Yen (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
Over 300 Earthquakes Rumble in Sea Off Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands, Putting Residents on Alert
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya