Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises to 4-Month High as Middle East Calm Boosts Tech Shares
12:26 JST, June 26, 2025
TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average touched its highest since February on Thursday, as a period of calm in the Middle East encouraged investors to buy back riskier assets, particularly chip and other high-tech shares.
The Nikkei .N225 climbed 1% to 39,343.35 as of 0209 GMT and reached 39,400.65 at its highest point, a level last seen on February 18.
Artificial intelligence-linked stocks stood out, with startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T climbing 4.2% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest 6857.T advancing 3.5%.
By contrast, the broader and less tech-heavy Topix .TOPX rose 0.3%. A sub-index of growth shares .TOPXG gained 0.3%, outpacing a 0.2% increase in value shares .TOPXV.
Markets globally have been soothed by the ceasefire between Israel and Iran this week, which reduced the risk of disruptions to global oil supply. Japan imports virtually all of its crude, and energy-intensive manufacturing is a key national industry.
“Growth shares, particularly semiconductor-related stocks, are benefitting from the improvement in risk sentiment,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
The AI boom narrative is still intact, she said, adding that investors are rotating into tech from defensive sectors such as real estate.
The Topix real estate sub-index .IRLTY.T slipped 0.3%.
The Nikkei’s worst-performing stock, however, was chipmaker Renesas 6723.T, which tumbled nearly 9% on signs it would push back long-term targets by five years to 2035 at an investor presentation later in the day.
The best performer was industrial machinery maker Ebara 6361.T, which soared more than 10% after Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory reiterated its outperform rating on the stock.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Shooter Kills At Least Nine in Attack on Austrian School, Mayor Says
-
Liberal Lee Jae-Myung Projected to Win South Korea Election Overshadowed by Martial Law Crisis
-
North Korea Fired Multiple-launch Rockets from Near Pyongyang, South Korea Says
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower on Worries about US-China Trade Tension, Stronger Yen (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Core Inflation in Japan Capital Hits 3.6％, Keeps BOJ Rate-Hike Chance Alive
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
BOJ Sets Aside Maximum Provision of Losses for Bond Transactions
-
Tokyo Core Consumer Prices Up 3.6％ in May
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan