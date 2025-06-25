Hot word :

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips as US Futures Fall, Investors Eye Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Reuters

12:32 JST, June 25, 2025

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average inched lower on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in U.S. stock futures, as investors awaited clarity on whether a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran would hold.

The Nikkei .N225 was down 0.1% at 38,750.47 by the midday break, after flitting between modest gains and losses.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.34% to 2,771.93.

“The market had already factored in the gains of U.S. stocks last night subsequent to a ceasefire announcement,” said Naoki Fujiwara, senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

The Nikkei snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire agreement late Monday.

