Adani’s Mumbai Airport Inks $750 Million Deal with Apollo-Led Investor Group

People wait to board their flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 30, 2025.

The four-year unsecured notes will be used to refinance existing debt, with an option to raise an additional $250 million, Apollo said in a statement.

Adani Airports Holdings, the airport division of Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, secured a $750 million investment earlier this month from a consortium of international banks.

The unit is expected to be spun off and listed by March 2027, according to a Bloomberg report from June.

Adani Airport Holdings currently operates eight airports across India and also oversees the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a strategically located project on the outskirts of Mumbai set become operational soon.

Adani Airport Holdings and Adani Enterprises did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.