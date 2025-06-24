Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire
7:29 JST, June 24, 2025
WASHINGTON/DOHA/ISTANBUL (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the conflict between the two nations.
“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.
