Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Reuters / Pool / File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 21, following U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

WASHINGTON/DOHA/ISTANBUL (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the conflict between the two nations.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.