Thai PM Claims She Has Coalition Support after Resignation Calls

Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks during a press conference following a leak on Wednesday of a phone call between her and Cambodia’s Hun Sen, the influential former premier of Cambodia, amid a border dispute between the two countries, at the Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 19, 2025.

BANGKOK, June 22 (Reuters) – Thailand’s prime minister, seeking to fend off calls for her resignation, said on Sunday all coalition partners have pledged support for her government, which she said would seek to maintain political stability to address threats to national security.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra has faced criticism for her perceived mishandling of a border row with Cambodia, including over a phone call with the country’s former leader, Hun Sen, the audio of which was leaked on Wednesday.

After the initial leak, Hun Sen released the full audio, in which Paetongtarn appeared to kowtow before the veteran Cambodian politician and to denigrate a senior Thai military commander – crossing red lines for her critics and some former allies.

A major coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai Party, quit the ruling alliance soon after the leak, overshadowing Paetongtarn’s premiership and a parliamentary majority cobbled together by her Pheu Thai party.

“The country must move forward. Thailand must unite and push policies to solve problems for the people,” Paetongtarn, the daughter of influential former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, posted on X after a meeting with coalition partners, including the United Thai Nation party.

Prior to the post, the UTN had looked set to demand her resignation in return for backing the ruling coalition.

The government and the country’s influential military share a common position, to back democratic principles and follow the provisions of the constitution, said the 38-year-old leader, a political neophyte who was appointed prime minister last year.

Activists, among them groups with a history of influential rallies against the Shinawatra administration, have scheduled a protest in Bangkok starting on June 28 to demand Paetongtarn’s resignation.