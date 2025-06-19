North Korea Fired Multiple-launch Rockets from Near Pyongyang, South Korea Says
16:46 JST, June 19, 2025
SEOUL – North Korea fired more than 10 multiple-launched rockets on Thursday morning from Sunan near the capital Pyongyang in a north-westerly direction, South Korea’s military said.
It did not immediately provide other details. The weapons used by the North’s military are typically categorized as short-range ballistic missiles by South Korea. North Korea is banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions from using ballistic missiles.
