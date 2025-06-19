North Korea Fired Multiple-launch Rockets from Near Pyongyang, South Korea Says

Yomirui Shimbun file photo

North Korean flags

SEOUL – North Korea fired more than 10 multiple-launched rockets on Thursday morning from Sunan near the capital Pyongyang in a north-westerly direction, South Korea’s military said.

It did not immediately provide other details. The weapons used by the North’s military are typically categorized as short-range ballistic missiles by South Korea. North Korea is banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions from using ballistic missiles.