Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Retreats from 4-Month High as Threat of US Involvement in Iran Conflict Looms
12:50 JST, June 19, 2025
TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated from a four-month high on Thursday as the threat of war between the United States and Iran dampened demand for higher-yielding assets.
The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 slid 0.8%, snapping a three-day rise that lifted the gauge to the highest since February 20. The broader Topix .TOPX lost 0.6%.
The Israel-Iran conflict entered its seventh day, and President Donald Trump was ambiguous about whether the U.S. would join in bombardment of Iran’s nuclear sites.
“Heightened tensions in the Middle East continue to cool investor sentiment, with the downside appearing to widen,” said Nomura strategist Fumika Shimizu.
There were 48 advancers on the Nikkei against 175 decliners. The biggest losers were Taiyo Yuden 6976.T, down 3.1%, followed by Sumitomo Pharma 4506.T, which lost 3%.
The largest gainer was Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T, surging 4.3% after it completed its long-simmering $14.9 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel X.N.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Shooter Kills At Least Nine in Attack on Austrian School, Mayor Says
-
Liberal Lee Jae-Myung Projected to Win South Korea Election Overshadowed by Martial Law Crisis
-
House Republicans Pass Trump’s Big Bill of Tax Breaks and Program Cuts after All-Night Session
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower on Worries about US-China Trade Tension, Stronger Yen (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya