Putin Says Russia Will Hold Military Exercises with China in 2025

Reuters
11:39 JST, June 19, 2025
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will hold joint military exercises with China in 2025.
Reuters Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Tariff Talks Rescheduled as Trump Rigid on Automobiles; Japan Off...
-
Carmakers’ Anxiety Grows as U.S. Tariff Talks Stall;Japan Exporte...
-
Highs Exceed 35 C for 3 Consecutive Days; Tajimi, Gifu Pref., Top...
-
Middle East Crisis Broadens: Top Priority Is Avoiding All-Out War
-
Kyoto Prefecture Temple's Wind Chime Festival Helps Visitors Feel...
-
Will Smith's Tiebreaking Homer Lifts Dodgers over Rival Padres 8-...
-
No-Confidence Motion Unlikely as Japan-U.S. Talks Stall;CDPJ Call...
-
G7 Leaders Fail to Reach Ambitious Joint Agreements on Key Issues...
Popular articles in the past week
-
M4.2 Quake Hits Tokyo, Kanto Region; No Tsunami Warning Issued
-
Vietnam, Thailand Aim to Grow Rice Exports to Japan
-
2025 Expo Osaka : Visitors Enjoy Opportunity to Drink Alcoholic B...
-
Canon Head Fujio Mitarai Calls for Japan to Take Lead in Creating...
-
Tohoku Shinkansen Suspends Operations Between Tokyo and Sendai; N...
-
Lithuanian President: More Defense Spending Needed; Nauseda Stres...
-
Japan Railway, Logistics Firms Launch Luggage Services for Touris...
-
The Bank of Japan is considering easing the reductions in its gov...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairma...
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record He...
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative t...
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2...
-
Japan's Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Ye...
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Contr...
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Y...
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Shooter Kills At Least Nine in Attack on Austrian School, Mayor Says
-
Liberal Lee Jae-Myung Projected to Win South Korea Election Overshadowed by Martial Law Crisis
-
House Republicans Pass Trump’s Big Bill of Tax Breaks and Program Cuts after All-Night Session
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Lower on Worries about US-China Trade Tension, Stronger Yen (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Trump: Nippon Steel Will Part Own U.S. Steel, U.S. to Be in Control; Share Distribution, Other Details Remain Unclear
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya