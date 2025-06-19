Hot word :

Putin Says Russia Will Hold Military Exercises with China in 2025

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with CEO of Rostec state corporation Sergei Chemezov in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2025.

11:39 JST, June 19, 2025

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will hold joint military exercises with China in 2025.

