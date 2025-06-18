Japan Suspends Imports of Fertile Eggs, Day-Old Chicks from Two Brazilian States
11:32 JST, June 18, 2025
SAO PAULO (Reuters) — Japan suspended imports of fertile eggs and day-old chicks coming from the Brazilian states of Goias and Mato Grosso after bird flu cases in subsistence farms had been reported in both states, the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry added that Japan also suspended all poultry meat imports from the cities where the cases were reported, Santo Antonio da Barra in Goias and Campinapolis in Mato Grosso.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Shooter Kills At Least Nine in Attack on Austrian School, Mayor Says
-
Liberal Lee Jae-Myung Projected to Win South Korea Election Overshadowed by Martial Law Crisis
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Weaker Yen, Easing Worries about Trade Tensions
-
House Republicans Pass Trump’s Big Bill of Tax Breaks and Program Cuts after All-Night Session
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike
-
Japan’s Maglev Shinkansen’s Partially Completed Station Unveiled; Station Will Be Only Underground Stop Between Shinagawa, Nagoya