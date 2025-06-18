Hot word :

Japan Suspends Imports of Fertile Eggs, Day-Old Chicks from Two Brazilian States

Reuters file photo
Test tubes are seen labelled “Bird Flu” words in this illustration taken in June 2024.

Reuters

11:32 JST, June 18, 2025

SAO PAULO (Reuters) — Japan suspended imports of fertile eggs and day-old chicks coming from the Brazilian states of Goias and Mato Grosso after bird flu cases in subsistence farms had been reported in both states, the Brazilian Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry added that Japan also suspended all poultry meat imports from the cities where the cases were reported, Santo Antonio da Barra in Goias and Campinapolis in Mato Grosso.

