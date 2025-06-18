Japan Manufacturers’ Confidence Dips in June on Tariffs, China Woes

Reuters file photo

TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese manufacturers grew less confident about business conditions in June and expressed caution about the outlook for the next three months, citing U.S. tariff uncertainties and weak Chinese demand, a Reuters Tankan poll showed.

The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan’s quarterly business sentiment index, recorded a manufacturers’ index of plus 6 in June, down from plus 8 in May.