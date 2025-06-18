Hot word :

Japan Manufacturers’ Confidence Dips in June on Tariffs, China Woes

Reuters file photo
Containers are seen at an industrial port in the Keihin Industrial Zone in Kawasaki in September 2018.

Reuters

11:21 JST, June 18, 2025

TOKYO (Reuters) — Japanese manufacturers grew less confident about business conditions in June and expressed caution about the outlook for the next three months, citing U.S. tariff uncertainties and weak Chinese demand, a Reuters Tankan poll showed.

The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan’s quarterly business sentiment index, recorded a manufacturers’ index of plus 6 in June, down from plus 8 in May.

