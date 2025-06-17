Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Wall Street Gains, Shrugs off BOJ Decision
13:32 JST, June 17, 2025
TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average advanced on Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, following signs of a potential de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.
The equity market largely shrugged off the Bank of Japan’s decision to slow its pace of government bond purchase reductions from next April, and keep interest rates steady, as expected.
The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.6% to 38,524.52, as of 0346 GMT, shortly after the central bank’s announcement.
The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.3%.
All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced strongly on Monday as market sentiment improved with Iran seeking a ceasefire with Israel.
Meanwhile, the BOJ maintained short-term rates at 0.5% by a unanimous vote at the two-day policy meeting that ended on Tuesday.
At the same time, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is likely to reiterate a commitment to raising rates when he holds a press conference at 0630 GMT, despite rising uncertainty from U.S. trade tariffs and global conflicts including in the Middle East.
Under its fiscal 2026 plan starting in April, the BOJ will reduce monthly bond buying by 200 billion yen ($1.38 billion) each quarter, reducing the total to around 2 trillion yen by March 2027.
Japanese growth shares outperformed, with a Topix index of the securities .TOPXG up 0.5%, compared with a 0.2% rise for value shares .TOPXV.
Chip-related stocks were among the Nikkei’s top performers. Disco 6146.T was the biggest percentage gainer with a 6.5% surge. Advantest 6857.T climbed 2.8% and Tokyo Electron 8035.T advanced 3.2%.
Out of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 139 rose, 83 fell and three traded flat.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
UPDATE2: Four Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Shooter Kills At Least Nine in Attack on Austrian School, Mayor Says
-
Liberal Lee Jae-Myung Projected to Win South Korea Election Overshadowed by Martial Law Crisis
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Weaker Yen, Easing Worries about Trade Tensions
-
House Republicans Pass Trump’s Big Bill of Tax Breaks and Program Cuts after All-Night Session
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Aichi Rice Production Under Siege from Warming Climate; Record Heat Stunts Crop Growth, Causes Greater Pest Activity
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits More than 2-year High, Could Force Year-End BOJ Hike