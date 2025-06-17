Hot word :

Trump Says He Will Soon Return to Washington from G7 Summit

REUTERS/Amber Bracken
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to have a family photo taken at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025.

Reuters

11:36 JST, June 17, 2025

KANANASKIS, Alberta, June 16 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will soon be back in Washington

from the Group of Seven nations’ summit held in Canada due to the situation in the Middle East where THE conflict between Iran

and Israel has escalated.

“I have to be back as soon as I can,” Trump told reporters.

