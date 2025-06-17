Trump Says He Will Soon Return to Washington from G7 Summit
11:36 JST, June 17, 2025
KANANASKIS, Alberta, June 16 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will soon be back in Washington
from the Group of Seven nations’ summit held in Canada due to the situation in the Middle East where THE conflict between Iran
and Israel has escalated.
“I have to be back as soon as I can,” Trump told reporters.
POPULAR ARTICLE
