Police Arrest Vance Luther Boelter for Allegedly Shooting Minnesota Lawmakers While Posing as Officer
13:16 JST, June 16, 2025
MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, (Reuters) – Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker and her husband while posing as a police officer, Governor Tim Walz said.
A massive manhunt had been underway following the shooting deaths on Saturday of Melissa Hortman, the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, and her husband, Mark, which Governor Tim Walz characterized as a “politically motivated assassination.”
Authorities said Boelter also shot and wounded another Democratic lawmaker, state Senator John Hoffman, and his wife Yvette at their home a few miles away.
Boelter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint.
Walz said Hoffman came out of his final surgery and was moving towards recovery.
