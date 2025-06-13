Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Says Israel Will Face Harsh Punishment Following Attack
12:29 JST, June 13, 2025
DUBAI (Reuters) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive “harsh punishment” following an attack on Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear programme and killing several military commanders.
The Zionist regime (Israel) unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran this morning and revealed its vile nature. With this attack, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter fate for itself, which it will definitely receive, Khamenei said in a statement.
