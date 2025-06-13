Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Says Israel Will Face Harsh Punishment Following Attack

Handout via Reuters

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

DUBAI (Reuters) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive “harsh punishment” following an attack on Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear programme and killing several military commanders.

The Zionist regime (Israel) unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran this morning and revealed its vile nature. With this attack, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter fate for itself, which it will definitely receive, Khamenei said in a statement.