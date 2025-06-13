Hot word :

Home>News Services>Reuters

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Says Israel Will Face Harsh Punishment Following Attack

Handout via Reuters
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reuters

12:29 JST, June 13, 2025

DUBAI (Reuters) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel will receive “harsh punishment” following an attack on Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear programme and killing several military commanders.

The Zionist regime (Israel) unleashed its wicked and bloody hand in a crime against Iran this morning and revealed its vile nature. With this attack, the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter fate for itself, which it will definitely receive, Khamenei said in a statement.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Reuters Page

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING