Israeli Strikes Seek to Hurt Iran’s Nuclear Infrastructure and Military Capabilities, Netanyahu Says

Reuters
Israelis gather in a shelter following sirens in Tel Aviv on Friday.

Reuters

10:18 JST, June 13, 2025

Israel’s strikes on Iran are aimed at hurting its nuclear infrastructure, its ballistic missile factories and many of its military capabilities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us, he added in a recorded video message.

