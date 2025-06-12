Air India Plane Crashes at India’s Ahmedabad Airport, Source Says

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) – An Air India plane with more than 200 people on board crashed near the airport in India’s western city of Ahmedabad, the airline and police officials said on Thursday, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

The plane was headed to London’s Gatwick airportin the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

“At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates,” Air India said on X.

The crash occurred when the aircraft was taking off, television channels reported. Visuals showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

They also showed visuals of people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

A total of 242 people were on board the flight, news agency ANI reported, citing Gujarat state’s police control room.

India’s CNN News18 TV channel, however, said there were 220 passengers and 12 crew on the plane.