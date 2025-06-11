Los Angeles Mayor Issues Curfew for Downtown Los Angeles
11:22 JST, June 11, 2025
June 10 (Reuters) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday issued a curfew for the city’s downtown following several days of intense protests against ICE raids that saw clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, widespread vandalism and some looting, particularly during the late night and early morning hours.
The curfew will begin at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday and last until 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday and apply to a 1-sqaure-mile area in downtown.
