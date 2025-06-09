Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Jumps as Chip Stocks Rally Ahead of Sino-US Talks
12:54 JST, June 9, 2025
TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average advanced 1% on Monday ahead of trade talks between the U.S. and China in London later in the day, with investors watching for any easing of restrictions over semiconductor shipments.
Both countries are under pressure to relieve tensions, with China dominating global exports of rare earth minerals needed for chips and other advanced technologies, while the U.S. has curtailed exports of chip-design software to China.
A phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday led to the Monday talks, with Trump later saying rare earth supply would no longer be a problem for the United States.
The Nikkei .N225 rose 1.05% to 38,137.09 as of the midday trading recess.
The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.63%. A sub-index of growth shares .TOPXG rallied 0.8%, outpacing a 0.47% rise in value shares .TOPXV.
Chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest 6857.T was Nikkei’s biggest gainer in index-point terms with a 5.17% climb.
“The trade talks in London are at the very least a step in the direction of easing restrictions on chip shipments between the U.S. and China,” buoying the sector on Monday, said Yunosuke Ikeda, chief macro strategist at Nomura.
Artificial intelligence-focused startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T jumped 4.03%. Chip-sector stocks Disco 6146.T and Lasertec 6920.T rose about 3% each.
Otsuka Holdings 4578.T, the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer, soared 8.65% after the drugmaker said its experimental therapy for a potentially life-threatening kidney disease more than halved severe levels of protein in the urine of patients.
On the other end, iSpace 9348.T was poised to fall by the daily limit for the second straight session after its second failed attempt to put a lunar lander on the moon last week.
The stock was set to slide 20%, with offers to sell outnumbering bids by 9-to-1.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Liberal Lee Jae-Myung Projected to Win South Korea Election Overshadowed by Martial Law Crisis
-
UPDATE1: Several Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Weaker Yen, Easing Worries about Trade Tensions
-
House Republicans Pass Trump’s Big Bill of Tax Breaks and Program Cuts after All-Night Session
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls on Profit Booking, Topix Snaps 13-Day Winning Rally
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year