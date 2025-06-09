Hot word :

UPDATE1: Several Japanese Self-Defense Forces members injured in explosion at U.S. Kadena Air Base in Japan’s Okinawa

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The first gate of the U.S. military’s Kadena Air Base in Okinawa

Reuters

12:40 JST, June 9, 2025

TOKYO　(Reuters) — Several Japanese Self-Defense Force members were injured on Monday in an explosion at an ammunition storage area inside the U.S. military’s Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, southern Japan, defense ministry officials said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, one of the officials said.

The facility is used to temporarily store unexploded ammunition.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
