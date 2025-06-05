North Korean State Media Report on South Korea’s Presidential Election
10:20 JST, June 5, 2025
SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) – North Korean state media on Thursday reported for the first time on the outcome of South Korea’s presidential election held earlier this week.
Lee Jae-myung, the candidate of the Democratic Party, was elected as South Korea’s 21st president in the election held on June 3, two months after a president was impeached over the December 3 emergency martial law, the short KCNA report said.
The report did not comment any further.
North Korean media have remained quiet on South Korean politics during this election cycle.
In December, KCNA reported on growing public anger in South Korea against then President Yoon Suk Yeol following his short-lived imposition of martial law.
