Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls on Worries about US-China Trade Tension, Stronger Yen
12:50 JST, June 2, 2025
TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday, dragged lower by worries over trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and a stronger yen, which hurt automakers.
As of 0204 GMT, the Nikkei dropped 1.4% at 37,428.14 and the broader Topix slipped 1.02% to 2773.
“Investors were worried about rising uncertainties about trade issues,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of investment research at IwaiCosmo Securities.
“Optimism over the tariff policy, which pushed the Nikkei over the psychologically important level of 38,000 last week, has vanished.”
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused China of breaching a trade agreement with the U.S. and issued a new veiled threat to get tougher with Beijing.
Trump later said he would speak to China’s President Xi Jinping and hopefully work out their differences on trade and tariffs.
The yen strengthened on Monday, following the declines of U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, which also weighed on Japanese stocks, said Arisawa.
The yen rose 0.37% to 143.5 against the U.S. dollar.
A stronger yen typically weighs on exporter shares by reducing the value of overseas earnings when converted back into Japanese currency.
“One market-moving cue would be the G7 leaders’ summit to be held in Canada later this month, where we may see the fate of trade talks between Japan and the U.S.,” said Arisawa.
Automakers fell, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor down 2.49% and 2.11%, respectively.
Chip-related shares fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron slipping 3.57% and 2%, respectively.
All but three of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the auto sector and tire makers losing 1.95% and 2.38%, respectively, to become the worst performers.
Sumitomo Realty & Development was up 1.5%, after jumping as much as 7% as a government filing showed an activist Elliott International took a 2.99% stake in the property developer.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
India Says It Attacked Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher; NTT Data Surges on Takeover Report (UPDATE 1)
-
Prime Minister Ishiba Reiterates Demand for U.S. Removal of Auto Tariffs
-
House Republicans Pass Trump’s Big Bill of Tax Breaks and Program Cuts after All-Night Session
-
Panasonic to Cut 10,000 Employees, Expects to Book $900 Million Reform Costs
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket
-
Consumption Tax Exemption to Be Nixed for Low-Cost Imported Items; Measure Eyed with Chinese E-Commerce Sites in Mind